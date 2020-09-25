‘SNL’ Announces Chris Rock Will Host First In-Studio Show Of New Season

The fun begins October 3.

Saturday Night Live has announced in a new Instagram post that Chris Rock will host the first in-studio episode of the show’s 46th season. The comedian, who got his start on the late-night comedy sketch series, will star alongside musical guest Megan Thee Stallion on October 3.

A photo attached to the post was simple: a corkboard with three colored papers pinned to it. A yellow paper announced the date. Underneath a pink card had Chris’ name written on it, and then a green paper with Megan’s name followed.

The photograph alluded to a method SNL employs to storyboard the sketches in the show. Small cards are used, stacked one underneath the other on a corkboard. Sketches are blocked out in half-hour increments, including commercial breaks, for the show’s live running time of one hour and 30 minutes, as reported by Business Insider.

Chris was a cast member on SNL from 1990-1993 and has guest-hosted twice prior. The comedian has appeared many times as a guest star as well. His last appearance was during Eddie Murphy’s hosting gig in December 2019 when he took his place alongside other notable comedians such as Tracy Morgan and Dave Chappelle during the SNL legend’s opening monologue.

Fans of the comedy series were thrilled to learn that Chris would return as a host. They penned their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“I can’t believe this, it’s gonna be so good,” wrote one follower.

“OMG I am so excited,” exclaimed a second fan.

“It’s happening it’s finally happening!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Shaking in my boots! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” remarked a fourth fan.

SNL announced on September 10 via an Instagram post that they would be returning to their Studio 8H home for the first time since the series went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by The Inquisitr. The last three episodes of the 45th season were compiled remotely. The cast participated in at-home segments they filmed themselves. Only two had hosts, Tom Hanks and Kristen Wiig, who helmed the first and last of the SNL At Home special episodes.

The current cast of Saturday Night Live includes Ego Nwodim, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Bowen Yang. New repertory members include Punkie Johnson, Lauren Holt, and Andrew Dismukes.