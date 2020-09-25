NBA Rumors: Sixers Hoping Mike D’Antoni ‘Could Help Lure’ James Harden To Philadelphia

Can Coach Mike D'Antoni convince James Harden to leave the Rockets for the Sixers?

After he parted ways with the Houston Rockets, Coach Mike D’Antoni immediately became one of the frontrunners to become the Philadelphia 76ers‘ next head coach. With his experience leading a playoff contender and mentoring multiple stars, it’s no longer surprising why the Sixers are very interested in hiring D’Antoni. However, it seems like there is a bigger reason why they want to bring the 69-year-old mentor to the City of Brotherly Love.

In a recent Twitter post, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia revealed that some people inside the Sixers’ organization are hoping that the potential hiring of D’Antoni “could help lure” Rockets superstar James Harden to Philadelphia.

“I’m hearing one of the reasons along with coaching that Sixers have a lot of interest in Mike D’Antoni is feeling with some in organization that he could help lure James Harden to Philly Harden can become a free agent in 2 years and there is possibility of trade.”

Tim Warner / Getty Images

It’s hard to blame the Sixers for thinking that D’Antoni can convince Harden to leave Houston for Philadelphia. D’Antoni and Harden built a good relationship during their time together with the Rockets, and “The Beard” thrived under D’Antoni’s system. However, between the two scenarios mentioned by Clark, Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report believes that it makes more sense for the Sixers to trade for Harden now than wait for him to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

“Harden will also be 33 years old by the time the 2022-23 season begins. The 2017-18 NBA MVP presumably won’t be washed up by then, but he’ll be at or near the end of his prime. The idea of handing him more than $50 million per season over the course of his mid-30s—which is likely what it would cost, though that will depend on the NBA’s financial situation—seems like a stretch. The Sixers also aren’t projected to have salary-cap space in the 2022 offseason.”

Bringing Harden to Houston via trade comes with a huge price. In order to convince the Rockets to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Sixers would likely be needing to include at least one of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the package, together with some of their young players and multiple first-round picks. If they will have the right to choose, they are better off trading Simmons and keeping Embiid.

When both players are healthy, pairing Embiid with Harden would give the Sixers one of the best duos the league has ever seen. They could become Philadelphia’s version of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant that could potentially bring multiple NBA championship titles to the City of Brotherly Love.

The Harden-to-Philadelphia rumors seem like a pipe dream for the Sixers, but crazy things do happen in the league. If the Rockets wouldn’t make major roster improvement this fall, Harden may consider following the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Space City.