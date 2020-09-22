WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Has Big Plans For Two Superstars, Per ‘Wrestling Observer Newsletter’

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda has revealed that Vince McMahon has big plans for Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair. The WWE chairman supposedly carries around a list featuring performers he wants to push, and those superstars are the top two female stars on it at the moment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both of these superstars were among the names that McMahon mentioned as top prospects during a recent investors call. While it was believed that the chairman had forgotten about them since then, that doesn’t appear to be the case any more.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw seemingly saw those pushes take effect. As the report highlighted, vignettes aired for Belair that highlighted how she’s the “strongEST” in the company.

Belair made her main roster debut at this year’s WrestleMania. She appeared to help the Street Profits against Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. The superstar is currently married to Montel Forz of Street Profits.

However, as The Inquisitr report highlighted, she wants to establish herself as a character and in-ring worker in her own right. While she’s proud to be Ford’s wife, she wants to be known as more than that when it comes to her career.

Royce has also been receiving some focus on the red brand’s weekly show lately. As the Sportskeeda report noted, her team with Billie Kay, The IIconics, was forced to split after they lost a recent match. The reason for the split was that McMahon has plans for Royce to go in a different direction as a singles performer.

The Australian superstar faced Raw Women’s Champion Asuka on the latest episode of the flagship show. However, the match was cut short after Vega interfered and attacked Asuka ahead of their Night of Champions match on Sunday.

The bout being cut short will likely mean that Royce will get another shot at the champion in the coming weeks. If McMahon is still high on her by then, she might even receive a title run.

The red brand’s roster has been criticized for its lack of depth and stars in the women’s division recently, mostly due to the absences of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

As The Inquisitr article pointed out, McMahon is reportedly set on pushing new stars in an effort to combat the low ratings of weekly programming. Royce and Belair could be two of several performers to be given big opportunities in the near future.