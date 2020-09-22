Amy Duggar Appears To Shade Aunt Michelle’s Method For Discipline In New Instagram Post

Amy Duggar appeared to shade her Aunt Michelle’s method for discipline. The former 19 Kids and Counting star revealed that she does not believe in blanket training, a way of having children stay in one place for a period of time. She shared her feelings regarding this discipline technique in the caption of a new Instagram post.

This is a technique described by Michelle Duggar in her book The Duggars: 20 and Counting!, in a section titled “A Playpen in your Purse.” The Duggar matriarch did not call it blanket training — rather blanket time — and described the method as when a child quietly sits and plays with a single toy in one place, either on a throw spread on the floor or in a chair next to a parent. The child is not allowed to move off of the area during that time.

Amy appeared to take issue with that particular type of childrearing.

She stated in a caption that accompanied a slideshow of eight photographs that she wants her son, Dax, to be able to roam freely. She also said that she would never control her son and she believes the soft object should be used for comfort only.

In the first image, Amy shared a selfie as she stood in her home. She wore a denim shirt with a light-colored shell underneath. Behind her, a throw with lots of toys scattered about was visible.

In the subsequent seven images she posted for her 408,000 followers, Amy demonstrated the way she allows Dax to explore the home they share with her husband, Dillon King. The little boy, who will turn 1 in October, was seen from the back as he played with an assortment of toys.

Many of Amy’s followers appeared to be on board with her comments, while others did not understand why she felt the need to directly criticize her extended family members.

Her mother, Deanna — Jim Bob’s sister — applauded her daughter for her post.

“I’m so proud of you and what you stand for!! You’re such a good person and loving mama!! Love you and Dillon!!” she stated.

“You threw your family under the bus and who are YOU to judge how someone else chooses to parent…shame on you,” wrote one person.

“PREACH! That method is child abuse,” claimed a second Instagram user.

“I feel like if you don’t want to train your son you absolutely should not, but by stating it this way you are making your family look bad,” remarked another follower.