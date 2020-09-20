Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Alexis Begins Dealing With Her Osteoporosis Diagnosis

This past week on General Hospital had Alexis Davis getting her wrist injury checked out at the encouragement of Ned Quartermaine. When she couldn’t even hold onto her coffee cup, that was the last straw for her ex. He insisted she head to GH, but Alexis had no idea what she may be facing in her future.

Ned brought her to see Portia Robinson and the next thing she knew, she was getting more tests to find out if there was any underlying cause for her fractured wrist. On Monday, the General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that Molly will be spending some time with her mom. The preview that was shown at the end of Friday’s show revealed that Molly will be with Alexis when she meets up with Portia again. That could be when she will get her official diagnosis of osteoporosis.

Alexis will be in disbelief that this is all happening to her. She has a lot to deal with right now and this health crisis is not something that she thought would happen to her. It’s just another thing on her plate. Will this be the thing that finally breaks her?

Alexis has been avoiding the pain in her wrist for months. Will Dr. Robinson be able to tell her what the problem is?

It sounds like once the shock of it all wears off, Alexis is expected to do whatever she has to do to take charge of her health.

Many of her friends and family have been very worried about Alexis. With Neil Byrne’s shocking death from an overdose and the loss of her job as a lawyer, she is having an extremely difficult time. On Thursday’s General Hospital, Diane Miller kept close to her BFF’s side until Alexis practically kicked her out. Ned took over watching over his ex and was with her the whole time while she was getting checked out.

GH actress Nancy Lee Grahn talked recently about what is next for her character now that she also has a health crisis to overcome. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she explained that the soap is taking this topic on in hopes that other women will get themselves checked out. She indicated that this is a way to get this out there. Grahn also said that her character won’t be letting this define her and that she will not let it stop her from living her life.

General Hospital is not afraid to take on various topics that their audience can relate to. They just wrapped up the recent Alzheimer’s journey that Mike Corbin and his family went through. There will likely be more important topics in the future on the ABC soap.