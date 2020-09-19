Kelly Ripa Posts Touching Tribute To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg On Instagram

Live! With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa posted an emotional tribute to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, sharing two photos of the jurist, including one that is camptioned with one of her more famous quotes.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Ginsburg passed away Friday night at the age of 87, after nearly three decades on the Supreme Court. Her tenure on the nation’s highest judicial body capped off a lengthy career in justice, during which she blazed a trail for women in the traditionally male-dominated profession.

Ripa solemnly marked the occasion on Instagram by posting two photos of Ginsburg. The first was a recent photo of the justice in her robes, about which Ripa said simply, “what a loss.” The second can be seen below.

The photo Ripa used came from the official archive of the Supreme Court of the United States, according to a 2014 New Republic feature story about her. Specifically, she’s shown in a 1977 snap, working for the Rockefeller Foundation on a fellowship in Italy.

Ripa also cited one of Ginsburg’s most famous quotes — that is, that she’ll think there are enough women on the Supreme Court when all nine spots are filled by them. That quote came from 2015, according to Newsweek, and she made it while speaking to a legal conference in 2012.

The two posts mark a rare departure for Ripa, who generally uses her Instagram account for more lighthearted things, such as photos of her family or pets, or snaps for the set of her show.

Similarly, Ripa rarely has much to do with political issues and/or politicians. And when she does, she limits her discussion strictly to the facts and doesn’t appear to take a side. For example, as Fox News reported, she once tried to discourage Donald Trump from running for president. This wasn’t because of her political leanings for or against the real estate developer, but rather, because she was concerned he wouldn’t be able to live in Florida or play golf.

In the comments, Ripa’s fans joined her in mourning the loss of one of three females on the Court.

“I hope us women honor her legacy and VOTE!!!!,” wrote one user.

“These gems. She will he missed so much,” wrote another.

“She was a true pioneer for today’s women. Sad day that she is no longer with us or serving on the Supreme Court,” another commenter posted.