Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian Are ‘Cuties’ In Video That Divides Fans

Paris and Kim reunited in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton took her fans on a trip down memory lane with a video that she shared on her Instagram page on Friday night. However, some of her followers weren’t thrilled to see her hanging out with Kim Kardashian.

Paris introduced the shapewear mogul to the world of reality television in the early 2000s when she and BFF Nicole Richie were filming The Simple Life. The future Keeping Up with the Kardashians star landed a gig as the heiress’ closet organizer, and a star was born. She and Paris were also friends who were big on the Hollywood scene, where the wealthy socialites were pros at being seen. There was no social media back in those days, so they had to rely on the paparazzi and tabloid reporters to document their exploits.

However, it was the KUWTK star who recorded their recent Los Angeles reunion. She used her phone to film a selfie video of herself and Paris. They appeared to be in the backseat of a car. The reality show icons moved their heads around to show off all of their best angles as they addressed the camera.

“Cuties,” Kim said before making a smooching noise with her plump pout.

She also described herself and Paris as “opposite twins,” which her smiling pal agreed with.

“I know. I love it,” she said.

The women both wore shiny outfits in neutral tones, and they both rocked large silver hoop earrings. While their hair was dramatically different colors, the blond and the brunette both wore their glossy tresses styled in glamorous waves.

The two stylish celebs had a falling out and spent many years on bad terms, but they’ve seemingly mended their relationship in recent years. Paris cast her former frenemy in the music video for her song “Best Friend’s *ss,” and her curvy pal acknowledged that she has the DJ to thank for her career.

Some Instagram users expressed excitement after seeing the two women spending time together again as friends, while others weren’t exactly happy about their reunion.

“Paris please noo I love you I strongly dislike her and her brand you are the OG don’t give her any credit,” read one message.

“Lol Paris you used to throw SO much shade at Kim. Not buying your new found passion,” another skeptical commenter wrote.

“Paris will be always the best. Sorry not sorry,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Those who supported the duo deemed them “icons” and “queens.”

“I just screamed in public,” wrote one fan after seeing the post.