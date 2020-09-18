‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, September 17: Thomas Blasts Liam For Hopping From Steffy To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, September 17 features Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) who was stunned by the kiss. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told him that that was her way of showing him how she felt about him and that she was glad that he did not back away, per SheKnows Soaps. Finn said that it was still not too late for him to walk away. He didn’t want things to be awkward between them and he would find her another doctor.

However, Steffy thought that he was the perfect doctor for her. She had never had such a caring and attentive physician. The fact that he wanted to walk away because he was concerned about her health and mental wellbeing said a lot about him as a man. She was not letting him go anywhere and wanted to see where this path took them.

Finn looked forward to spending more time with Steffy. They had shared some very special moments while she was his patient, but he wanted to share a different side of himself. She said that from the first moment that she had looked into his eyes at the hospital, she knew that she was going to be okay. The new couple kissed passionately, as seen in the below image.

At Forrester Creations, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) believed that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was jealous. For the first time, Steffy was interested in another man and he alleged that Liam was not comfortable with his sister moving on. Liam denied the accusation and said that the doctor could not be objective if he had feelings for her. Thomas retorted that it wasn’t his business if Finn thought that his sibling was “beautiful.” He was the one who threw her away.

Ridge entered the fray, as per The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. Liam updated the dressmaker. He believed that Finn had feelings for Steffy and felt that it was inappropriate. Ridge pointed out that his daughter would quickly put Finn in his place if she was uncomfortable. Thomas maintained that Liam was jealous.

Liam said that it was a dangerous situation for Steffy if her physician had feelings for her. Thomas thought that he was the one who could not be objective. He felt that Liam was scared that Steffy would move on. He said that his sibling was in physical and emotional pain. He had been around his sister a lot more than Liam had, and could attest to what she was going through. Thomas hollered that the emotional pain was due to the trauma and bed hopping that he had put her through for years. He had flip-flopped between Steffy and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and it had taken a toll on his sister.

Thomas asked Liam if he loved Steffy. Liam replied that of course he loved his ex-wife and always would. As seen in the above image, Thomas interrupted him and demanded that he then leave her alone.