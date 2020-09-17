‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Diane Worries About Alexis

Alexis asks Diane a question on Thursday.

Alexis Davis is having a hard time right now on ABC’s General Hospital. She just lost Dr. Neil Byrne to an apparent drug overdose while in her bed. She is also a recovering alcoholic and that is why her friends and family are worried about all of the stress she has been put under lately. On Thursday’s show, Diane Miller will meet up with her BFF and it looks like she will be deeply concerned about Alexis.

The General Hospital previews that were shown at the end of Wednesday’s show revealed the two women sitting down having a chat. Diane may make it look like she just wants to have a friendly meet up with her, but Alexis will catch onto her quickly. In the preview clip, she asks Diane if she thinks that she will relapse and drink again. She did have a drink, and admitted that she did, when she lost her job a few months ago. Now Diane is clearly worried that she will once again take a drink after Neil’s death. In addition, SheKnows Soaps indicates that Ned will be involved with Alexis as well.

Valerie Durant / ABC

Ned will offer to help his ex. The spoiler doesn’t indicate what kind of help he will offer, but it’s likely that it will have something to do with Neil’s death. Alexis is totally confused on how he could have shot himself up with drugs while she was busy downstairs getting coffee. It all happened so unexpectedly that she may get some help in investigating it further. Ned could also offer a shoulder for Alexis to cry on. Those two have much respect for each other and he may be a comfort for her.

Molly will also spend time with her mom in the coming days. Sam has been checking up on her as well. She even asked for Alexis to stay with her and Jason, but Alexis declined. It sounds like she is being surrounded by those who care about her. But will it be enough to keep her sober?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday tease that Alexis will meet up with Portia supposedly at GH. More details as to what that meeting will be about has recently been revealed. Portia will discover that Alexis has developed osteoporosis, which will add even more complications to her life. Will she let others know about this recent health issue or keep it to herself?

Alexis has a lot on her plate and it may come to a head soon. The truth about what really happened to Neil is expected to be revealed on General Hospital eventually, which will keep the drama in her life escalating.