Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Learns There’s A New Man In Steffy’s Life

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 17 dish that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will receive a startling update from two excited young men. However, Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) version will differ vastly from Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) one, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam is concerned about his ex-wife’s wellbeing. He went to the hospital to talk to Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). The physician confirmed that he had not renewed Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) script for painkillers. He also told Liam that Steffy needed to spend more time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). Liam was stunned that Finn even knew his daughter’s name. The doctor admitted that he found Steffy beautiful and that he was going to spend more time with her later that evening. He called Finn unprofessional and left in a huff.

At Forrester Creations, Liam bumped into Thomas and told him about his visit to Dr. Finnegan’s office. He felt that Steffy was vulnerable and that Finn could be taking advantage of her. Thomas said that his sister was a grown woman. As seen in the image below, he needled his nemesis by saying that he sounded jealous.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that Liam will turn to Ridge and voice his concerns. He’s worried that Finn is the wrong doctor for Steffy. He thinks that the physician’s judgment may be clouded because he has a personal interest in his patient. He’s worried that Finn will capitulate and give Steffy more prescription painkillers.

Thomas cannot believe the story that Liam is feeding his father. He will interrupt his story to set his father straight. He believes that Liam is just upset that Steffy is ready to move on with someone who ticks all the boxes. For too long, his sister has pined for her ex-husband and now that a handsome man is interested in her, Liam feels threatened. He thinks that Steffy’s ex-husband is jealous and that he cannot stand the thought of Steffy moving on without him.

The designer reminds his nemesis that he’s a married man and that he chose to be with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). He should allow his sibling to have a life of her own without him. He thinks that he’s kept Steffy on the backburner for too long and it’s time to let her go.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas and Liam will roast each other as Ridge decides what he wants to do with the new information. While he may be happy that his daughter has a new love interest, he will also be concerned about her wellbeing.