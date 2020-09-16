‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Needles Liam About Dr. Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 16 dish that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cannot wait to put Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in his place. After months of tension, he can finally speak what’s on his mind, per SheKnows Soaps.

An Ex Looks For Answers

Liam is worried about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) because he knows that she has more prescription painkillers. He is concerned because, initially, the doctor did not want to write her another script yet now she has her third bottle of the highly addictive drugs.

The father-of-two first goes to Dr. John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) office to demand some answers. However, the physician shuts him down because he cannot discuss his patient’s medical treatment with him. Finn has no plans to discuss Steffy with the man she used to be married to, as seen in the image below.

An irate Liam bumps into Thomas and voices his concerns. However, he won’t get the reaction he was hoping for. Steffy’s big brother doesn’t think that he is worried about her health. Thomas believes that Liam cannot let Steffy have a life of her own and is inventing reasons so that he can stay close to her.

Thomas Needles His Nemesis

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Thomas needles Liam about Dr. Finn. As far as he knows, Steffy doesn’t have more pills and has been trying to cope without the prescription meds. Little does he know that his best friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), used him to give Steffy a bottle of the drugs that she craved.

Thomas thinks that Liam sees the connection between Steffy and Finn and cannot handle the fact that she may be interested in someone else. For too long, his sister pined for her ex-husband and everyone believed that she would never move on. Thomas thinks that Liam enjoyed the fact that he had two “wives” at his beck and call.

The designer will remind Liam that he is married to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He chose to make a life with Hope and Steffy is entitled to also have someone in her life. Thomas wants him to stick to the choice that he made because he needs to think about the children involved. His own son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), also needs stability and doesn’t need to see him waffling between the two women any longer.

Liam will be furious because he is genuinely concerned for Steffy and his daughter. He doesn’t think that Steffy should stay on the pills for too long because he knows that they are addictive. Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) deserves to have a present drug-free mother who is able to take care of her properly.