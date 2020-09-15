‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Finn Tells Steffy That He Has Feelings For Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 16 reveal that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will take a chance and declare his feelings for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The physician will wear his heart on his sleeve and surprise her with his admission, per SheKnows Soaps.

Steffy and Finn have red-hot chemistry and it was only a matter of time before someone made the first move. Since Steffy has already been vulnerable with Finn, he decides that it’s his turn to tell her how he feels. He opens up and reveals that he likes her.

The physician knows that he has crossed the professional boundaries by developing feelings for his patient. He knows that the right thing to do is to walk away from her and he tells her that they need to end their friendship.

“There is no way I’m letting you walk away from me,” Steffy says.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Steffy will react quickly to the admission. As seen in the promo, she assures him that he’s not the only person who’s catching feelings. She strides across the room and kisses him deeply. It appears as if the smooch is only the start of a sizzling romance.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn fuels Liam’s suspicion when he shuts down the inquisition from Steffy’s ex . pic.twitter.com/u18NJCD7M3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2020

Of course, there’s a reason that Finn stops by the cliff house in the first place. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has just visited him at his office and demanded some answers. He is not happy that Steffy has another supply of prescription painkillers and wants to know the doctor’s reasons for continuing with the medication.

Finn shuts down Liam and tells him that he cannot discuss his patient with him, as seen in the above image. Liam then becomes suspicious of Finn’s motives. He thinks that he may have a personal interest in his ex-wife and is, therefore, finding it hard to make rational decisions.

The physician then realizes that he needs to come clean to Steffy and himself. There’s a reason that he has taken a special interest in her and it’s time that he admits the truth. He knows that Liam already suspects that he likes Steffy and that he may blab his thoughts to her. So, he takes the initiative and tells her. Initially, he has every intention of walking away from her.

However, when Steffy kisses him, everything changes for them. They realize that they are both attracted to each other and that they don’t want to let their friendship go. Steffy wants to move ahead with the doctor and make a new life for herself, without Liam.