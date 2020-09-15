‘One Piece’ Chapter 991 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get more thrilling and exciting. While the Nine Red Scabbards and the Mink Tribe are busy dealing with Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido at the rooftop of Onigashima, Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have started their own party at the banquet hall. Unfortunately for fans who are eager to see what will happen next, they would be needing to wait a little longer before the next chapter of One Piece becomes officially available.

According to Devdiscourse, One Piece Chapter 991 won’t be available this week. It is set to be released on September 27, 2020, while spoilers are expected to surface on the web a few days earlier. One Piece fans are no longer new to hiatus as the popular manga has been going on one-week breaks since it started in 1997. However, the hiatus became more frequent when the coronavirus spread in Japan.

As a way to slow down the increasing numbers of infected individuals, the Japanese government enforced strict quarantine protocols that affected several industries, including manga and anime. Though he admitted being frustrated with the current situation, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda vowed that he would continue making new chapters while staying healthy.

Though there are still plenty of days before the official release of One Piece Chapter 991, fans have already begun making predictions regarding what will happen next in the ongoing war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates. Per Devdiscourse, the upcoming chapter of One Piece could finally feature Luffy heading to the rooftop of Onigashima to join the Nine Red Scabbard and the Mink Tribe in fighting Emperor Kaido.

It wouldn’t be easy for Luffy to go to the location of the strongest creature in the world. Aside from the Numbers and the numerous enemies at the banquet hall, two of the Calamities, Beast Pirates All-Stars King the Wildfire and Queen the Plague, have positioned themselves to prevent any enemy from going to the rooftop. However, in their attempt to stop the future Pirate King from charging at his target, King and Queen are expected to get their hands full of Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji.

Another interesting that is set to be shown in One Piece Chapter 991 is the brewing alliance between Luffy and Drake Pirates captain X Drake. After his real identity was finally revealed, X Drake started being chased by Queen and the other members of the Tobi Roppo. With the Marines currently not in the Land of Wano, X Drake was left with no choice but to beg Luffy to allow him to fight on their side.