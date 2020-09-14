Venus’ New Noxious Gas Reportedly Has Experts Thinking It Could Be A Sign Of Life

Inside the acidic clouds of Venus that contribute to the planet being called a “veritable hellscape,” there is a new noxious gas that experts think could hint at a very big discovery on the horizon. Loren Grush of The Verge wrote on Monday that the find could be pointing at a sign of life.

The gas isn’t an indicator by itself that Venus is supporting some form of living beings, but it’s a step. The reporter said the emergence has experts claiming it’s clear there is something going on down there and a closer look is warranted to try and see just what it might be.

The fumes that showed up earlier this week is made up of phosphine. It’s said to be a toxic and explosive solution that harbors a lingering odor that smells like a combination of garlic and dead fish.

Researchers found the phosphine in a layer of clouds surrounding Venus where the temperatures are similar to Earth’s. David Clements, an expert who talked to The Verge about the discovery said they didn’t find much. He called it similar to finding a few tablespoons in an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Still, the find is enough to get astronomers excited because of how the fumes are made on our planet. Here, they are either created in the production of chemicals like fumigants and biological weapons or naturally by living things in swamps and marshlands. It can also be found in the stomachs of animals, or in the excrement, they leave behind.

A video put together by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently put a video together, further explaining why so many scientists who have seen what’s going on around Venus as a possible hint at something living on the planet.

Grush pointed out another reason people are so excited about what’s happening on Venus. A team of scientists wrote on Nature Astronomy on Monday that if the phosphine isn’t a sign of life, it’s a mark of something human beings have likely never encountered.

They attempted to reproduce what they were seeing using methods like lightning strikes and meteors bombarding Venus. They said that so far, none of the models they tried were able to reproduce the amounts of the gas that were floating around that atmosphere.

Clara Sousa-Silva, a molecular astrophysicist at MIT and one of the authors on the study, told The Verge that “at some point” scientists are left with the inability to explain it. She added the most obvious answer as to what was creating the fumes on Venus was… life.