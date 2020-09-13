Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Backstage Glam Photos As She Promises ‘Fun, Fashion And Fabulousness’ On ‘DWTS”

The veteran 'Dancing With the Stars' judge is ready for a fresh restart for the long-running celebrity ballroom show.

Carrie Ann Inaba is ready for a triple F on Dancing with the Stars. The veteran judge of the ABC ballroom competition shared backstage glam photos to Instagram as she promised an epic season of “fun, fashion and fabulousness.”

Carrie Ann previously said she is ready for new host Tyra Banks to bring “fashion” and “fierceness” to Dancing With the Stars, although in all fairness, Carrie Ann did that long ago.

The former Fly Girl shared several photos of as she posed backstage at the ABC competition show in a belted, one-shoulder purple gown with a high slit. A second photo featured a close-up of the star in full makeup, and a third showed her looking in her dressing room mirror with a display of glamorous earrings to choose from.

Fans may recall Carrie Ann’s purple princess look from last fall’s DWTS, but in the caption to the post, she touted the upcoming round that will be helmed by the America’s Next Top Model alum.

In the comments section to the post, Carrie Ann’s followers raved about her glam look. Some compared her to World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez.

“Great color. You’re wearing the heck out of that dress. ” one fan wrote. “Gorgeous.”

“You always look great, u could wear a potato sack and look great!” another added.

Others said they are looking forward to a new era of DWTS.

“Tomorrow will be so exciting! Looking forward to fresh energy!” one fan wrote to which Carrie Anm replied with, “Me too! Fresh fresh fresh!”

Others were not enthusiastic in the aftermath of the DWTS cast shakeup that resulted in the firing of the show’s host of 28 seasons, Tom Bergeron.

“Excited for you [Carrie Ann Inaba] but will not be watching this season or any other season for the simple reason, that I feel they unfairly let [Tom Bergeron] go!!!” one former viewer wrote.

For those who will be watching, new host Tyra has already promised that the Dancing With the Stars wardrobe department will kick things into high gear this year.

In an interview posted by ABC7, the supermodel said the show’s costume designers told her they want to “elevate” the fashion seen on the ballroom competition and take it up “10 notches” for a group of contestants that include everyone from Tiger King star Carole Baskin to former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. She also teased that the costume team was inspired by the elaborate designs worn by celebrities at the Met Ball.