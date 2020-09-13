Sofia Richie Is A ‘Beige Baby’ As She Bares Her Toned Midriff In Tight Cropped Top

Sofia Richie wowed her fans in an ultra-stylish beige ensemble that showed off her toned midriff in a picture she posted to Instagram on Saturday.

The social media sensation sported a beige three-piece for the high-end snap. She wore a tight cropped top which perfectly showcased her chiseled abs, which she teamed with fashion-forward boot-cut pants in a matching hue. The high waistline of the trousers reached Sofia’s midriff, which gave the outfit an extra high-fashion edge. She covered the top with a long jacket — also in beige — that featured large brown buttons which she left unfastened to give followers a glimpse of her enviable body. The jacket’s oversized sleeves partially covered the influencer’s hands.

Sofia had scraped her long blond hair back into a high ponytail secured with a black hair tie for the photoshoot, and wore black, 90’s style sunglasses with angular frames. She kept her jewelry minimalist and elegant for the snap as she wore a single pair of stud earrings, and layered a couple of delicate gold necklaces. The photo was given a relaxed, vacation-style feel thanks to the influencer’s decision to go barefoot.

While Sofia’s outfit choice was certainly stylish, the photo’s backdrop was particularly beautiful. The model was stood on a stunning terrace as she leaned back against a stone column with her right shoulder, bent her right leg, and popped her left hip. In the background, a number of other columns could be seen in the background, and vines of leaves and white flowers snaked artfully around some of them. In between the columns were two elegant stone benches, which appeared perfect for relaxing in the breathtaking surroundings. To Sofia’s right was a leafy garden brimming with trees and bushes, while the blue sky could be glimpsed in the upper left hand corner of the photograph.

A number of Sofia’s 6.5 million Instagram followers headed over to the comments section to praise the elegant shot.

“Obsessed with the fit,” wrote one individual, who clearly admired Sofia’s edgy style.

“You are a literal bratz doll! I love it!,” contributed another fan, alongside a purple heart emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful!,” added a third.

Sofia’s post comes after a turbulent couple of months in the model’s love life. As The Inquisitr noted, Sofia split from long-term boyfriend Scott Disick in August, before she was linked to her rumored former flame Jaden Smith after the pair were pictured on a cozy beach outing together. According to the publication, Jaden responded to the rumors on Friday during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance. The actor revealed that he and Sofia are just good friends, and that their trips to the beach are quite frequent — but strictly platonic.