‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For A Week Ahead: Victor Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 21 tease several intriguing storylines for residents of Genoa City. Nikki needs to put her best foot forward while Victor takes things into his own hands. Elena leans on Nate while Devon struggles and Amanda surprises Billy.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) uses her charm, according to SheKnows Soaps. She has plenty of reasons that she might feel the need to be charming. After she and Victor (Eric Braeden) argued about Adam (Mark Grossman), she may feel the need to cheer her husband up a bit. Nikki also might decide to use her many charms for business with her new job at Newman Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Victor takes a situation into his own hands. He is frustrated with his family’s lack of support for Adam (Mark Grossman), and he likely knows that Adam will try something. Victor takes steps to ensure that Adam gets the help that he needs while not allowing his younger son to cause any lasting damage.

Typically The Mustache is at least two steps ahead of everyone else, so he probably knows what Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are up to with releasing the details of Adam’s pre-teen crime. Victor puts a stop to that too, but he may find that he’s too late to stop all the problems that will arise from the details of the decades-long secret see the light of day.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) turns to Nate (Sean Dominic) for support after Amanda (Mishael Morgan) tells Devon (Bryton James) that she’s Hilary’s twin. When Devon feels an obligation to tell Amanda all about his late wife, it bothers Elena. All the feelings and grief come roaring back for Devon, and Amanda cannot help but be worried that her boyfriend is so connected to Hilary’s twin.

Elena and Nate already have a connection and share a unique working relationship and friendship. She finds herself leaning on the doctor even more as she navigates the new normal for Devon.

Finally, Amanda confides in Billy. She’s been firm with him that they would no longer be confidants. However, Amanda finding out that she has a long lost sister who passed away changes her whole life. Because she and Billy find it easy to talk to each other, Amanda goes back on her word and spills everything she’s dealing with on him. Since Billy was never too happy about her putting up such firm boundaries, he appreciates having his close friend back to discuss everything.