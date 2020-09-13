‘Big Brother 22’ Week 6 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

Week 6 of Big Brother has not yet played out on CBS, but it is more than halfway complete on the live feeds. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dani Briones won the sixth Head of Household (HOH) last Thursday and nominated Kevin Campbell and David Alexander for eviction. Things were shaken up shortly after when David used his Disruptor advantage which allowed him to pull himself off the block, forcing Dani to put up a replacement nominee, which ended up being Tyler Crispen.

On Saturday afternoon, players were chosen for the Power of Veto (POV) competition. Alongside the HOH and two nominees, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Enzo Palumbo were selected to play by random draw. According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Da’Vonne walked away with the victory. This was huge for the three-time player who potentially could have gone on the block should Kevin or Tyler have been taken down. Dani was still trying to decide who her possible fourth nominee could be, and Da’Vonne had crossed her mind.

For now, Da’Vonne is considering pulling down Kevin which would put a very difficult decision on Dani’s shoulders. She would have to show her cards as far as loyalty in the house, in the event that someone doesn’t offer themselves up as a pawn.

CBS

Dani is not in an alliance with Ian or Enzo, and it was suggested that she should nominate one of them if Kevin comes down. She said she absolutely could not put up Ian, but didn’t make any remarks regarding Enzo.

Despite wanting to self-evict last week, Tyler admitted to Da’Vonne that he wants to stay in the game and is planning a deep conversation with Dani to discuss who the replacement should be.

Right after the POV competition, David also finally revealed to Da’Vonne that he was the Disruptor. He had kept the power a secret for a week, and remaining tight-lipped late last night when the advantage was revealed to the houseguests. Da’Vonne said she was proud of him and promised not to tell anyone. She also revealed to Dani that Christmas Abbott is also holding a power, and said she knew because she was right next to Christmas in the dark during the comp when she fit her puzzle piece into the podium.

Dani is currently holding the third advantage but did not let Da’Vonne know that she had it. The Veto meeting is set to play out on Sunday.