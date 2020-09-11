Miley Cyrus Warns ‘Future Ex-Husband’ That She’s A ‘Maneater’

Miley Cyrus warned the future men in her life that she’s not looking to settle down anytime soon after singing Hall & Oates’ 1982 hit “Maneater” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (via Daily Mail). After performing the song, she prefaced her message telling Jimmy Fallon that it’s “very important” to her “to be transparent.'” After her recent split with Cody Simpson, she claimed, “I’m freshly single.” She then shared the true message of her performance.

“Anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you,” she joked.

She also declared that she is done hiding any “skeletons” in her closet and that even if her past few relationships have been messy, she proudly owns it.

“Maneater” describes a woman who fiercely preys on men. She lures men in until she gets what she wants and then tosses them aside. Looks like Miley’s yearning to let out her infamous wild side once again.

Erik Voake / Getty Images

She sported a look that could certainly turn heads during her The Tonight Show appearance. She wore a red sparkly strapless mini dress for her performance. She also held a dark-colored purse for the first part of the song. The look was equal parts edgy and perfectly fitting her aesthetic.

Her cover started out slow and soulful. She clutched onto her purse as if she was out on the town prowling for her next victim. The tempo picked up when the chorus hit, and she threw her purse to the ground to rock out. She worked the mic stand like a true rock star and used her edgy voice to belt out the high notes.

She touched on the breakup that left her “freshly single.” She only announced the breakup a few weeks prior during an Instagram live session.

“A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that. So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. Two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.”

While there is no bad blood between the two, she reportedly still wants it to be known that she is available. She and Cody had been friends for 10 years, so going back to being just friends is likely an easy transition for them.