‘Emotional’ Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Ending ‘KUWTK’: ‘Woah What A Ride’

Kris Jenner revealed she was feeling “emotional” about her family’s smash hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end after 14 years, in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch made an appearance on radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest, where she revealed that the news “really hasn’t” sunk in yet.

“I got very, very emotional this morning,” Kris confessed. “I woke up and was in the gym at 5 a.m. with Khloé and Kim and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, “Whoa, what a ride.””

“You’re going to make me cry all over again,” she warned Ryan, who co-created and executive produced the series, as the pair reminisced.

When asked how the Kardashian-Jenners made the difficult decision to call time on their flagship reality series, Kris explained it was all about finding the right moment to take a step back.

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit… figure out what our next steps are,” she said. “We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kris also revealed that Khloe Kardashian had taken the move the hardest. She explained that when they shared the news with the crew they were “all crying,” but admitted that Khloe’s tears had not stopped since the announcement was made.

The momager added that the family is grateful for every single moment of their time working on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as being left with “the best home movies.”

Ryan heaped praise on Kris during the interview, as he underlined her famed business acumen. He noted her deft management of her children and their various businesses, and stated that it was thanks to her talent that the franchise and the family’s businesses got to where they are today.

When Kardashian-Jenners announced they were pulling the plug on the production, they did not share the reason for their decision with fans. However, as The Inquisitr covered, a source told Page Six that they had actually been considering what the end of the show would look like for three or four years.

According to the publication, Kanye West’s mental health battle was a significant factor in the decision. The site also cited the E! network’s finances as another reason, and claimed the organization had been hit particularly hard financially by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.