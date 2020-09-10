‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Robert Questions Olivia & Gets An Intriguing Phone Call

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s episode detail that Robert Scorpio and Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine will start to transition away from her heartbreaking attempt to see her son to a focus on his latest challenges. All signs point toward some wild developments coming soon on this front and the September 10 show should be key in laying the groundwork for what’s ahead.

The sneak peek shared via the General Hospital page on Thursday morning shared a glimpse of what’s next for these two. He tried to get her in to see her son, but ultimately, Dante refused to visit with her. She was left devastated, but she isn’t about to let Robert off the hook for the other part of the deal the two made.

He promised her he would go to the memorial service for his supposedly dead ex-wife Holly Sutton, and that’s now next on their agenda. General Hospital teasers from the preview show Robert questioning Olivia over something. She will appear to be a bit stunned as he suggests that she doesn’t believe him in some sense.

During their upcoming conversation, Olivia will show a lack of faith in Robert for some reason. She will probably backpedal a bit after he questions her and insist that she certainly trusts him. Apparently, however, something interesting will happen as these two embark on the next chapter of their adventure.

According to the General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Robert will receive a mysterious phone call during Thursday’s episode. Although it’s not yet known who will be on the other end of the call, it seems virtually guaranteed that this will be tied to Holly’s supposed death in some way.

Robert is convinced that there’s much more to the story of what happened to her than simply a boating accident, and he’s become fairly convinced that she’s actually still alive. Recent General Hospital news revealed that Holly’s son Ethan would soon be popping up, and viewers can probably expect either the phone call or the upcoming memorial service to be connected to him in some way.

Late next week, Robert will find himself backed into a corner. Is his determination to dig into the circumstances of the Holly situation about to put him in serious danger? Where will Olivia be as all of this plays out?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Robert will leave Holly’s memorial with more questions than answers. It’s not known yet whether Emma Samms will be popping up to reprise the beloved character, but it definitely seems likely that she’s still alive and that there are exciting developments on the horizon.