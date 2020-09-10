NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Nets Deal ‘Could Happen,’ Caris LeVert & Spencer Dinwiddie As Trade Chips

Despite having two of the best active players in the league, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, on their team, the Brooklyn Nets are still highly expected to continue searching for major roster upgrades in the 2020 offseason. Though they still haven’t seen their roster at its full strength, the Nets think that they need more star power around Irving and Durant in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season. The 2020 free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous offseason, but there are plenty of big names who are expected to be available on the trade market this fall, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2020 Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around Antetokounmpo and his future with the Bucks. Bringing Antetokounmpo to Brooklyn may sound like a pipe dream for the Nets, but if the “Greek Freak” will become available via trade, they are among the few teams in the league that could offer the Bucks an interesting package. According to a former NBA executive who spoke to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the potential blockbuster deal that would send Antetokounmpo to Brooklyn in exchange for Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and multiple draft selections “could happen” in the 2020 offseason.

“The Brooklyn Nets are another big-market contender,” Pincus wrote. “They don’t have nearly the same high-level picks as Golden State to offer, but they can try to package Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie with multiple draft picks (both No. 19 in this year’s draft and future selections).”

The Nets wouldn’t definitely think twice before giving up LeVert, Dinwiddie, and picks if it means acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. On paper, the potential arrival of Antetokounmpo would enable the Nets to create the best “Big Three” in the league in the 2020-21 NBA season. Antetokounmpo would still need to make a huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit with a team with two ball-dominant superstars, but once he meshes well with KD and Uncle Drew, Brooklyn would undoubtedly become unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor next year.

Meanwhile, if the “Greek Freak” is no longer interested in staying in Milwaukee, sending him to Brooklyn would make a lot of sense for the Bucks. Instead of losing him in the 2020 free agency without getting anything in return, they would be receiving assets that could help them rebuild their team while staying competitive in the Eastern Conference.