Nicole Lewis Found Controversy, Struggles After Her Time On ‘My 600-LB Life’

Nicole Lewis came to My 600-LB Life hoping to find drastic changes that would allow the 23-year-old to act as a mother to her two children again.

But since originally being featured on the fifth season of the TLC docu-series, Lewis instead found controversy and a very public clash with the embattled production company behind the show. With her original episode being revisited in September 2020, fans who rooted for Lewis when she was first shown back in 2017 will have a lot to catch up on regarding her progress.

As The Cinemaholic reported in a follow-up this year, Lewis came to the show weighing close to 600 pounds and carrying the burden of a traumatic childhood. Like many featured on the series, she turned to food as a source of comfort and stability, and soon grew to a dangerous weight. While she was able to drop 163 pounds through the first year of the program set forth by renowned weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, she appears to have lost some momentum in the years that followed, the report noted.

Lewis for a time maintained a public Facebook page, but it is now defunct as she appeared to show little progress, the report noted. And instead of revisiting her progress on a “Where are they now?” special, Lewis instead joined a number of other people featured on My 600-LB Life in suing Megalomedia, the production company behind My 600-LB Life, claiming that they lied about paying her medical bills and living expenses.

Starcasm reported back in April that Lewis became the seventh former cast member to sue Megalomedia. The report noted that her lawsuit is similar to others that have been filed, but more overt in claiming outright fraud on the part of the company.

“As set forth above, Defendants [Megalomedia] made a material representation to Plaintiff [Nicole Lewis] that was false, that is, that they would cover all medical bills associated with the medical and surgeries if she would agree to participate in the show,” the filing documents read. “Defendants knew the representation was false or made it recklessly as a positive assertion without any knowledge of its truth. Defendants intended to induce the Plaintiff to act upon the representation. Plaintiff actually and justifiably relied on the representations. Defendants failed to pay for the surgeries and medical care and this has caused her injury and damages.”

So those looking for more updates from Lewis after My 600-LB Life will have to keep an eye on the court room rather than social media, and may not be learning much in the way of her weight loss.