Sofia Vergara Demonstrates How To ‘Look Good Coming And Going’ In Skintight Pants & Bodysuit

Sofia rocked an ensemble from her own clothing line.

Sofia Vergara looked ready to kick off the fall season in style in her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old Modern Family star shared two stunning modeling shots on the social media platform. She wore an ensemble that kept her covered up while still displaying her bombshell curves.

In the caption of her post, Sofia wrote that her outfit looked “good coming and going,” but her pictures showed her posing at an angle that kept the focus on the side and back of her look. She was photographed opening an ornate wooden door that towered over her. It was one half of a set of exterior double doors that were decorated with scrollwork. The top half of the doors featured glass panes with wrought iron bars.

Sofia stood between the doors, which were slightly open. The America’s Got Talent judge wore a pair of skintight black pants. The bottoms fit her like a second skin, which perfectly showcased her voluptuous derriere. They were made out of pleather that had an attention-grabbing shiny finish. The pants had a figure-flattering high waist and back pockets that drew the eye to Sofia’s curvy backside.

In her caption, she revealed that her form-fitting top was a bodysuit. Its forest green color complemented her flawless complexion. The sleek garment had a square neckline and long sleeves that made it ideal for cooler autumn weather. The actress revealed that her outfit was from her own Sofia Jeans label, which is available at Walmart.

She completed her look with black platform heels that elongated her shapely legs. The shoes appeared to have peep toes and the signature red soles that adorn Christian Louboutin designs.

Sofia’s voluminous brunette hair streamed down her back in glamorous glossy waves. In both of her photos, she gazed back over her shoulder to shoot a sultry look at the camera. She struck similar poses in the snapshots, arching her back and bending one knee to better showcase her curvy figure.

One of her former Modern Family costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, hilariously described her poses in the comments section of her post.

“‘Not sure if I want to go inside,'” he wrote.

Many of her other followers showered her with compliments.

“Beautiful Sofia you rock the jeans,” wrote one fan.

“I want to know what you do in the form of working out. You look amazing!!” another remarked.

“I hope to look that good from that angle one day,” said a third.

While Sofia’s latest look was appropriate for fall, she showed off her enviable summer style on Labor Day. In a pair of stunning photos, she modeled two different chic swimsuits.