WWE News: Former Champion Reportedly Set To Be Removed From Television

As documented by Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Billie Kay will reportedly be taken off WWE television. According to the journalist, this is because there are no plans in place for the Monday Night Raw superstar at this time.

Kay faced off against her former tag team partner Peyton Royce on the latest episode of the red brand’s weekly show. Kay lost the match cleanly, and the pair exchanged hugs after the bout. While they won’t be joining forces heading forward, they have parted ways as friends.

Royce is expected to receive a major push moving forward, but Kay’s character will likely be repackaged at some point. The former Women’s Tag Team Champions breaking up has divided some fans, however, as they were one of the few legitimate pairings in a division that is often regarded as an afterthought.

In addition to losing to Royce, Kay was knocked out by Jessamyn Duke during a recent “Raw Underground” segment. The loss further cemented the belief that there are no plans for the superstar for the time being.

However, Kay’s social media activity suggests otherwise. As noted by Sportskeeda, Kay took to Twitter earlier this week and shared a gif of the villain from Disney’s Maleficent movie. The accompanying caption read, “So many assume… so little know,” suggesting that the superstar could be set to turn heel.

The cryptic tweet led to speculation that the Australian performer has something planned, though she may just have been toying with her followers.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kay has been linked with a move to Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks. The report also highlighted how some fans and pundits have speculated that she could be leaving the company, though that rumor has subsequently been dismissed.

If Kay moves to the blue brand, she may be unveiled as the mystery woman who appeared in a segment on the latest episode of the weekly show. Several names have been linked with the role, including Kay’s former tag team partner. However, as of this writing, the person in question could be anyone.

A Draft is set to take place later this year, which will see superstars move brands and receive opportunities to garner fresh momentum. The Australian performer might not be high on the company’s list of wrestlers to push at the moment, but perhaps the reported change of scenery will make officials change their minds at a later date.