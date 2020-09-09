Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Confronts Nikolas As Ava Leans On Franco

Spoilers indicate that Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will bring some scenes involving Elizabeth and Franco. They have been navigating some tough moments in their marriage, in large part due to meddling coming from Nikolas and Ava. During the September 10 episode, there will be some new conversations revolving around all of this tension.

According to General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Franco will defend his wife during a conversation with Ava. The sneak peek that aired at the end of Wednesday’s show revealed a snippet of this upcoming talk.

Something prompts Ava to tell her friend that perhaps they should just cut their losses. Franco looks bewildered as he hears her say this, and it seems likely this will be part of his deciding to defend Elizabeth.

Ava and Nikolas’ union has been a sham since the day they tied the knot, and both Franco and Liz have been aware of this. What neither of them realized, however, was that their supposed friends were separately trying to sabotage both of these marriages.

Liz overheard enough to catch on to some of what was going on, but Franco has resisted believing her. Will this upcoming conversation with Ava give him a wake-up call of sorts?

Valerie Durant / ABC

As Franco tries to make sense of this conversation with Ava, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Elizabeth will tear into Nikolas. She will get heated and tell Nik that his fake marriage is screwing up her real one. The preview clip signaled that he will be stunned to be on the receiving end of her rant, and it seems likely he’ll try to deny causing any conflict in their union.

General Hospital teasers indicate that during Friday’s show, Elizabeth will be remorseful over something. This could mean she is upset that she let her marriage suffer due to manipulation from Nik and Ava. Another possibility is that she could be angry with herself for letting Nikolas back into her life.

She was cold and furious with him when he first revealed he had faked his death, but she softened over time. Now, as she comes to realize exactly how that renewed friendship has impacted her relationship with Franco, she may wish she had kept him at arms’ length.

It does sound as if these conversations coming up during Thursday’s show could help bring Liz and Franco back to a better place. Next week, she will be apologizing to him, while Ava seems to take a step back to reevaluate what’s next for her.

Can “Friz” survive this tumultuous period in their relationship and come out of it stronger than ever? What will come of Nikolas and Ava’s complicated dynamic? General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s great stuff on the horizon that fans will not want to miss.