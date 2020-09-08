Kim Kardashian Says Family Has Decided To ‘Say Goodbye’ & Stop Making ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian announced Tuesday that she and her family have decided to stop filming their hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.
While the TV series is hugely popular across the globe, it appears that the Kardashians themselves have decided to end the series, according to the latest Instagram update by Kim.
Sharing a promotional image from the TV series, Kim revealed the startling news.
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote in the caption.
KUWTK has been running for 14 years and 20 seasons. It has followed the highs and lows of the famous family as they traversed their social — and personal — lives.
Debuting on October 14, 2007, it mainly followed the lives of sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, as well as their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. This eventually led to several spinoff series, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim