Kim Kardashian Says Family Has Decided To ‘Say Goodbye’ & Stop Making ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian announced Tuesday that she and her family have decided to stop filming their hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

While the TV series is hugely popular across the globe, it appears that the Kardashians themselves have decided to end the series, according to the latest Instagram update by Kim.

Sharing a promotional image from the TV series, Kim revealed the startling news.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote in the caption.

KUWTK has been running for 14 years and 20 seasons. It has followed the highs and lows of the famous family as they traversed their social — and personal — lives.

Debuting on October 14, 2007, it mainly followed the lives of sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, as well as their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. This eventually led to several spinoff series, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.