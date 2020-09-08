Chrishell Stause Poses For A Pic With An Animal-Print-Clad Carole Baskin: ‘So This Just Happened’

On Tuesday afternoon, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset took to her Instagram account to share a cool update, posting a photo of herself alongside another Dancing with the Stars contestant: Carole Baskin!

The photo featured Stause in a light purple dress with a white Chanel bag on her shoulder standing next to Baskin, who was wearing one of her signature outfits: an animal-print set. While Stause chose to match her face mask to her bag, Baskin’s mask featured her catchphrase made famous by her appearance on Netflix’s Tiger King. “Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” the black mask read among a print of a cat’s nose and whiskers.

Stause has been dancing her heart out, getting prepared for the upcoming premiere of Dancing with the Stars. So far, Stause has been doing a great job keeping fans in the loop in regard to her time rehearsing, though she is a bit limited on what kind of information she can share as her pro partner has yet to be announced by ABC.

Meanwhile, Baskin appears to have started her very own Instagram account earlier this summer and has posted a bit about being cast on the hit ABC show. However, no one has caught a glimpse of the Florida resident’s dance moves just yet. In a recent post, Baskin said she had turned part of her Los Angeles-area apartment into a dance studio. Outside of that, however, Stause’s latest share appears to be the very first Baskin-in-the-wild sighting.

Frank Ockenfels / ABC

“So THIS just happened,” Stause typed on the photo. According to an earlier post from the former actress, some (if not all) of the cast members were doing a press junket via Zoom today. It’s unclear if this is the first time that the two Netflix stars have met, but that does seem to be the case, based on Stause’s caption.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Baskin has the lowest odds to win the Mirrorball trophy this season (meanwhile, Stause is somewhere in the middle of the pack). Regardless, she’s been doing her best to prepare for her dancing debut. Apparently, Baskin had been watching dance tutorials on YouTube to get her ready for the season. According to TMZ, she basically taught herself some key dances, including the salsa and the cha-cha.

DWTS fans will be able to see Baskin and Stause in the ballroom September 14. The new season will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.