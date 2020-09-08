WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Rewarding Superstar For Turning Down Big Money Move To AEW

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of WrestlingNews.co, Rey Mysterio reportedly turned down a huge money offer to join AEW. The report also stated that the veteran superstar’s loyalty to the company is also being rewarded for the time being.

Meltzer was discussing how Mysterio’s son, Dominik, has been receiving a push on the WWE main roster in recent weeks. This is due to the company agreeing to as part of the terms to keep the legendary luchador around, and Vince McMahon seemingly showing his appreciation for the performer not joining the competition.

“Rey could have walked in AEW in the middle of this program. He wasn’t gonna do it because he’s Rey and he told them he wouldn’t and no matter what he wouldn’t. But the point is that legally he could have. I know that loyalty to Vince is a one-way street — you have to be loyal to him and he doesn’t have to be loyal to you but there is something to that right now but he’ll probably forget it at some point too, down the line. Usually, it’s sooner than later.”

Mysterio was working without a deal earlier this year. This is why he was given a storyline in which he lost his eye at Extreme Rules. The performer would have been free to join another wrestling promotion if he wanted to, but he remained loyal to his current employers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, AEW supposedly offered to match WWE’s match fee for Mysterio. McMahon’s company was able to offer him more dates, so he chose to extend his stay there. The latest development suggested that Dominik receiving a spotlight on Monday Night Raw may have influenced the veteran’s decision more than the money.

As The Inquisitr report documented, there were also rumors that Mysterio wanted a pay rise, which WWE was unwilling to meet due to making pandemic cutbacks. The interest from the competition may have led to officials offering him the financial package he wanted.

As the WrestlingNews.co report highlighted, Mysterio is currently out of action due to an injury, but he’s expected to return to the squared circle sooner than expected.

Dominik is still feuding with Rollins and the pair are expected to have at least one more match against each other. If the young performer picks up a victory against the former Universal Champion, its likely that he’ll continue to get pushed on the red brand.