Zac Efron Spotted With New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares On Romantic Date

Zac Efron, 32 is officially off the market after he was spotted holding hands with his new confirmed girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, 25 while out for lunch at The Farm in Byron Bay Friday. Looks like Troy ended up with Vanessa after all.

The former High School Musical star wore a white T-shirt with cargo shorts with a black cap and sunglasses for an attempt at anonymity. He held a can of coconut water in one hand and his new girlfriend’s in the other.

The Byron Bay native wore a loose-fitted denim button down and light pink mini skirt. She was also decked out in jewelry wearing a necklace and a matching earring. She opted for a natural look and eventually put on sunglasses like her beau.

According to Daily Mail the couple chatted and exchanged laughter as they walked hand-in-hand.

Efron reportedly met Valladares while she was working as a waitress in Byron Bay a couple of months back. Since meeting, she has quit her job and allegedly moved in with the A-list actor.

This isn’t the first time that the two have been spotted together in public. They were spotted at the Ballina airport a week ago returning from a vacation skiing in Thredbo. However, the couple displayed PDA for the first time during this most recent sighting.

A source confirmed with People that the two are enjoying all of the time they have been spending together.

“Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

It turns out that Valladares has quite the grasp on Efron. Daily Mail also reported that he was supposed to fly back to L.A. last month but he cancelled the tickets. However, a source revealed he had apparently only purchased the ticket in case his visa extension application didn’t go through as planned.

“He was only planning to fly home if he had to. He didn’t really want to go back to America.”

Even though he is planning on planting some roots in Australia, he plans on returning to America to resume work on his film projects like Disney+’s Three Men and a Baby.

The visa will allow him to stay in Australia for another three to 12 months. However, it looks like Efron plans to stay there even longer. He has been looking at real estate in Byron Bay and even put a bid on one home there. Ultimately he was outbid which reportedly devastated Efron since he had “fallen in love” with the Bay.