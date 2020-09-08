Fans Thrilled By The Reunion Of Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest In New York ‘Live’ Studio

The pals have socially distanced themselves as they co-hosted the series for the past six months.

Fans were thrilled by the news of an on-set reunion of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest at the studio where they tape Live. The show, which had been remotely broadcast for the past six months due to social distancing rules regarding the coronavirus pandemic, will finally return to its New York base with modifications.

Live with Kelly & Ryan posted a video clip to Instagram, which revealed the hosts would be together again.

In a promotional pic taken before the pandemic occurred, Kelly and Ryan smiled with their heads touching. This pic was layered atop a graphic that explained the duo would be back in their familiar surroundings. It also revealed that Live‘s Instagram page would feature behind-the-scenes footage prior to the Season 33 debut episode.

In the photograph, Kelly wore a black print dress with a high-cut neckline. Her blond hair was fashioned into a sleek bob that fell over to the left side of her face.

Ryan sported a black T-shirt with a jacket that had leather-look sleeves in the same hue.

Fans of the series expressed their excitement over the reunion of the pair, who had hosted the series from both New York and California since the pandemic caused production to shut down in late March.

“Cannot wait to see these 2 together. The laughs. I hope they continue to do impromptu instead of reading a script. To see a real live production in a studio versus taped is exciting!” shared one follower.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Best of luck to the both of you, this is awesome. Cannot wait to watch and see how you handle social distancing and interacting with one another the way you used to,” shared a third commenter.

“In the workplace is good but I really enjoyed remote. Nice for Ryan to be able to be in L.A. and film. We learned things can be done differently. Let’s continue to be flexible,” stated a fourth fan who enjoyed the hybrid work and wouldn’t mind if Live With Kelly & Ryan continued to air in that manner.

The show will air live without an audience. For its first month of new episodes, Live will focus on a series of topics called “Live @Home.” These will be four themed weeks that will showcase a range of essential how-tos and advice for viewers. These will include home improvement week, cooking school, money-saving tips, and RX, which will focus on essential self-care tips, reported ABC 7 New York.