Jill Duggar Shares A Labor Day Drink With Husband Derick Dillard After She Confirms She Drinks Alcohol

The former TLC star spent the day with her family on the lake following a date night with her husband.

Jill Duggar spent Labor Day on the lake with her family, but some fans were more focused on the canned beverage in her hand in one of the photos she posted to social media.

The former Counting On star took to Instagram to share pics of her day at Hickory Creek — or “the Arkansas beach” as her kids called it — with her husband, Derick Dillard, and their sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. In the slideshow posted to her social media page, the 29-year-old mom of two shared pics and videos of her husband and their boys playing on the rocks by the lake and wading in the water.

In one of the photos, Jill posed side by side with Derick as they held canned beverages. The former TLC star was all smiles as she wore sunglasses and a headwrap while enjoying her drink with her husband of six years.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to the family’s fun lake day. But several also zeroed in on the can in Jill’s hand as they speculated on her beverage of choice a few days after she confirmed that she sometimes drinks alcohol.

“Fun!! Are you drinking is that Truly? I hear it’s a good seltzer drink,” one fan asked.

“I am glad she can choose an adult beverage if she wants one,” another replied. “She looks so happy living the life she wants to live.”

“Girl is finally getting to live life on her own terms,” a third follower chimed in.

While some commenters gave suggestions for some good boozy seltzers, another fan noted that it looked like Jill was drinking non-alcoholic Bubly seltzer in the new photo.

The surprising questions about Jill’s drinking habits come after she shared a photo while on a date night with Derick over the weekend. After posting a sweet pic of her and her man out to dinner, Jill responded to a fan who asked what the “amazing’-looking drink was that could be seen on the table, according to People.

Jill revealed it was a pina colada, and when the commenter questioned if it was a “virgin pina colada or regular” the reality star responded that it was “regular.”

Fans know that Jill grew up in an extremely conservative household with parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and 18 siblings. As an adult, Jill has received praise from her Instagram followers for her independent choices that break from the family mold.