‘Big Brother’ Fans React To All-Star Player’s Shocking Offer To Self-Evict

Live feed viewers saw a major player pitch a backdoor offer that could change the 'Big Brother 22' game.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother: All-Stars live feeds.

Big Brother fans are reacting to a shocking conversation seen on the live feeds that could result in the end of the road for one of the most popular players on the CBS reality show.

As seen on the CBS feeds, all-star player Tyler Crispen opened up to this week’s nominees Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers. The South Carolina jewelry company owner told the two nominees that he has been struggling in the house and that he knows they are both there for a bigger reason that goes beyond the $500,000 grand prize. Tyler then spilled that he planned to tell Head of Household Christmas Abbott to put him on the block in place of either Bayleigh or Da’Vonne and that he would convince the rest of the house to vote to send him home.

Just as surprising was Bayleigh and Da’Vonne’s reaction as they called Tyler “brave” and a “hero” for offering to give up his own game for them, per Big Brother Network.

Tyler’s offer to self-evict sent diehard Big Brother fans into a frenzy on social media as they blasted what is turning out to be a disappointing all-stars season. If the onetimeAmerica’s Favorite Houseguest winner does end up leaving this week, he would be the third strong player in a row to go home pre-jury, a fact that longtime fans of the summertime reality competition did not let go unnoticed.

CBS

On Twitter, one viewer described this long-awaited all-star season a “sh*tshow” as some of the biggest players in the 20-year history of the show — including Keesha Smith, Janelle Pierzina, and Kaysar Ridha — continue to get sent home every Thursday.

“Tyler tanking his legacy and joining Jaysar and Keesha pre-jury is the final nail in the coffin,” the viewer wrote.

Others called out Tyler for seemingly giving up on his own dreams so early in the season. The Big Brother veteran has been vocal about the fact that he came in to win because he needs money to open up a plant-based restaurant with his girlfriend, fellow Big Brother alum Angela Rummans.

“Tyler, no one is turning vegan and buying your cookbook because you threw your game away for the girlies. Suck it up and get your sh*t together,” one viewer wrote.

Other viewers pointed out that even if Tyler sacrifices his own game for the current nominees, the same two women will likely end up back on the block next week anyway.

Big Brother winner Dick Donato, whose daughter Dani Briones is currently in the Big Brother house, noted that he doesn’t see Tyler’s All-Stars stint ending this way.

“I heard about Tyler basically trying to self evict. Production is not going to have any of that. So IMO all of this is just noise…” he wrote.