‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victoria Shocks Nick

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for September 7 through 11 tease a lot of drama and intrigue for Genoa City. Many of the storylines center around Adam’s discovery about Victor’s secret and how the fallout affects so many people in his orbit. Amanda and Devon also find themselves dealing with the possibility that she and Hilary are twins. Noah also manages to meet Lola, but he has to leave town shortly after.

Lola (Sasha Calle) sees a different side to Theo (Tyler Johnson), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although they have plans, Lola finds herself waiting around while Theo stays at work. Lucky for her, Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) stops by to keep her company after introducing himself. Unfortunately, their possible connection may have to wait because Noah returns home before the end of the week.

Exhausted, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hides something from Billy (Jason Thompson). She decides to experience what Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has to offer for women at The Grand Phoenix, but Vicky would rather keep that information to herself.

While Victoria is relaxing, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy work together on a strategy. They may find a way to publish the scoop Victoria dumped in Billy’s lap without risking their entire division before it even gets on the ground. Of course, Billy has never honestly gotten over Adam’s (Mark Grossman) bad behavior. He puts a revenge plot into overdrive as the week comes to an end.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds himself shocked by Victoria’s power move. Nick has been angry before, and he’s been determined to make a name for himself outside of being Victor’s (Eric Braeden) son, but recently, Vicky continues to prove that she’s as ruthless as her old man. Her brother is having a tough time keeping up. After Nick’s surprise, Phyllis takes control, and it’s in a good way for him.

Speaking of Newmans, Adam spirals downward. He turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) for help as he struggles to reconcile his new memories with who he is now. Sharon responds to his call and tries to ensure that Adam remains healthy and sane, but it is a tough job to take on, especially since she’s dealing with health complications due to her breast cancer. In fact, Sharon receives important news regarding her health, and it is pretty a terrible revelation.

Chance (Donny Boaz) takes a risk to help Adam, and he tries to put Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) off the trail of her story. He needs to get in touch with his friend as soon as possible, though. Later, Chance makes a stunning admission to Abby (Melissa Ordway), and it could leave things shaky for this couple.

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also find themselves having issues because of Adam. She’s never made any secret of her dislike for Victor’s younger son, and now that he’s causing problems for her children, Nikki lets Victor know how she feels.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself pushed into a corner over Adam. He’s left her and Connor (Judah Mackey), and Chelsea is sick with worry, but she’s also jealous because Adam turns to Sharon instead of her. Chelsea wants answers about Sharon and Adam’s connection, but she may not get them given Sharon’s health situation.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) lets his guard down with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She asked him for some of Hilary’s DNA, and he responds by giving it to Nate (Sean Dominic) for the test. Now that Amanda and Hilary may be twins, Devon sees her in a whole new light.