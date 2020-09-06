Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Drug Cravings Takes A Desperate Turn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 7 dish that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will begin to spin out of control. Her life will take a downward spiral after Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refuses to renew her script for the painkillers she craves.

Finn Refuses Steffy’s Request

Steffy is in a lot of pain after her motorcycle accident. She broke her ribs and has other injuries that she’s trying to nurse at home She really thought that she would no longer need the medication at this point in time, but she’s still struggling after the incident.

Recently, she asked Finn for a refill because she was still experiencing a huge amount of discomfort. However, the physician refused her request. He felt that she was becoming too dependent on the drugs and he wanted to prevent her from going down that “slippery slope.”

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers reveal that she will make one last appeal to the doctor but he will remain firm. But he will also tell Steffy that she can lean on him for support, as seen in the image below He knows that she has a lot going on at the moment.

Steffy’s Desperation Shows On The Bold And The Beautiful

Steffy becomes increasingly desperate for the pills. She recently mixed her last pill with booze after she found out that Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) would be spending the night with her father. Thomas walked in on her the next morning and she was a mess.

The Forrester co-CEO has become hooked on prescription pills and she needs them to cope. Steffy’s biggest fear is that she may lose her daughter. Now that Kelly is asking to spend extra time at the cabin, she begins to panic that the little girl may not want her anymore.

The mother begins to use the pills as a way to escape all the recent drama in her life. She has lost so much in the past few months. She had to give up Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and a life with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and she feels that nothing is going her way.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy realizes that she has a friend in Finn and that the relationship could possibly lead to something special. However, she also knows that he could give her access to the prescription painkillers she so desperately needs.