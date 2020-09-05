‘Big Brother 22’ Week 5 Spoilers: Players Chosen For The Veto Competition

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

Week 5 of Big Brother All-Stars is moving right along as a new Head of Household (HOH) was crowned, and two players were put on the block for possible eviction. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christmas Abbott nominated Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers Friday afternoon in a move that was expected. The two women handled their nominations well, and both have considered different options for how to handle the Power of Veto competition. The additional three players were chosen on Saturday afternoon.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, in addition to Christmas, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne… Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, and Ian Terry were chosen to play in the POV. David Alexander is set to host. This is the first time this season that Tyler Crispen was not chosen to play in the Veto comp. His absence from the competition could be crucial as there might be a plan in motion to have him backdoored.

Christmas and Dani are currently fed up with Tyler since he ran to Bayleigh and mentioned to her she was being targeted in the house. Bayleigh and Da’Vonne are also frustrated with the former runner-up, but a plan to get him out of the house would have to be perfectly executed.

CBS

There have been a few mentions of one player throwing the comp to another. Bayleigh suggested she would throw it to Da’Vonne and said she would take the fall and go home. Da’Vonne rejected the offer, and it doesn’t appear to be they’re going to follow the plan. Dani also told Da’Vonne she would toss it to her, in an effort to help get out Tyler.

“If I can throw it to you, I will throw it to you. I feel like with Christmas, obviously, Bayleigh is the target but if you are sitting there I don’t know if you have the votes,” Dani told Da’Vonne.

Dani also mentioned to her that Nicole was trying to win the Veto in order to pull Da’Vonne off the block.

Christmas is somewhat conflicted over putting up the two women since the house has recently blown up. She’s hoping either Bayleigh or Da’Vonne can win and pull themselves down so they can get someone else out instead.

“I love both of you. I want to see you play this game. There has been a lot of things that have been bubbled up that popped off in the last 24 hours that put some different light on this game for me,” she told Da’Vonne.

This is bothering viewers of the live feeds somewhat since they believe this sentiment doesn’t make sense, or she wouldn’t have nominated both women in the first place.