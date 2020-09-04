‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Desperation, More Schemes & An Unexpected Ally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 7 dish that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a bid to get more prescription painkillers. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) continues to meddle in Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) affairs, and Eric Forrester (John McCook) learns what his wife has been up to, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, September 7 – Steffy Turns To Finn

Steffy finished her pills and needs more. She will turn to Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and plead with him to refill her prescription. However, Finn will refuse to give her any more painkillers. Her desperation begins to show as she contemplates coping without the meds.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will learn that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) did not keep her word. She did not take Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) home to her mother as she promised that she would. Steffy yelled at Hope, as shown in the image below, and put her in her place. He finds himself in an awkward position as Hope tries to justify her actions while Steffy fumes about Hope’s decision.

Tuesday, September 8 – Ridge Confronts Bill

Ridge and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will come face-to-face for the first time since the dressmaker heard him talking to Brooke. Ridge will take the media mogul to task for all his transgressions against his family.

Steffy opens up to Finn and lets him know that she’s not okay. She’s in a lot of pain and can barely cope as a single mother to Kelly.

Wednesday, September 8 – A “Bridge” Ally Steps Up

Brooke and Ridge will be taken aback when they find they have an ally. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will be surprised when they find out who’s rooting for them to get back together.

Quinn continues to scheme to keep Brooke and Ridge apart.

Thursday, September 9 – Wyatt Teases Shauna

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) teases Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) with a joke that hits too close to home. She will become uncomfortable as her daughter’s boyfriend pokes fun at her.

Brooke appeals to Ridge to get back together. She believes that they are each other’s destiny. However, her attempt will be cut short when an unexpected guest comes to visit.

Friday, September 10 – Eric Finds Out

Eric has been sitting on the fence about Ridge and Shauna’s marriage. But when Ridge updates his father on Quinn’s latest antics, Eric will be up in arms.

Brooke needs to apologize to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) for kissing her man. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that while trying to mend their relationship, they will realize that they have been manipulated.