Jesse Metcalfe Shares Opinion Of Tyra Banks As ‘DWTS’ Host & Explains Why He Was Afraid To Appear On Show

Jesse Metcalfe revealed why he thinks Tyra Banks will make an excellent Dancing with the Stars host while speaking with Extra on Thursday. The 41-year-old Desperate Housewives star also explained why he used to turn down offers to compete on the reality series.

As reported by The Inquisitr, some fans of Dancing with the Stars aren’t happy about the show’s former hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, getting fired and replaced. However, Jesse had nothing but praise for Tyra.

“Tyra’s a powerhouse,” he said. “It seems like everything she touches turns to gold, so I think we’re lucky to have her this season.”

The cast shakeup wasn’t the only reason Jesse felt like now was a good time for him to join the cast of the reality competition. Even though he described himself as a DWTS fan, he revealed that he passed up two previous opportunities to compete on the series because he thought that there was a certain stigma attached to it.

“I’ve always wanted to do the show, but I always thought that people would look down on it,” he stated.

Jesse also explained why the third time was the charm. He said that he finally accepted a slot on the DWTS celebrity roster because he feels like it’s now become “permissible” to be on that list. He believes that perceptions of the ABC series and those who appear on it have changed, which he attributed to an altered entertainment landscape. He suggested that social media has played a significant role in this shift, and he also pointed out that there is now “a lot of crossover between reality and scripted” programming that didn’t exist in the past.

“We can do whatever we want to do now,” he remarked.

Jesse shared his dream of scoring a role in a Broadway play someday, and he suggested that learning how to dance could help him accomplish this goal. He revealed that he has “no formal dance training whatsoever,” joking that his go-to move is “the white man shuffle.” He also confessed that his biggest fear about appearing on Dancing with the Stars is that he won’t be able to learn the choreography.

As far as his fellow cast members are concerned, Jesse suggested that Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean could be his stiffest competition due to his dance experience. Jesse described the performer as “a total ringer” and remarked that he’s “basically a professional dancer.”

While Jesse might not have the moves yet, he shared his plan to win over DWTS viewers using music that invokes a feeling of nostalgia. He also said that he’s been working closely with his pro partner on his song choices. He wouldn’t divulge the identity of the professional dancer that he’ll be hitting the ballroom floor with, but rumor has it that he’s been paired with Sharna Burgess.