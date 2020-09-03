‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: TJ Blasts Cyrus As The Mobster Makes Bold Moves

TJ Ashford won’t hold back when he confronts mobster Cyrus Renault during Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that the medical student will lash out at the new owner of GH during what appears to be an introduction and viewers may cringe when they see this.

The sneak peek for the September 4 show revealed that Cyrus will hold out a hand to TJ when they encounter one another. It appears that he may be offering his hand to shake TJ’s as they officially meet for what seems to be the first time. However, General Hospital teasers detail that the medical student will have no interest in playing along.

According to SheKnows Soaps, over the next few months, Cyrus will have everybody feeling anxious at General Hospital. His ploy to use his money to take control of the facility was successful and he has wasted no time in making changes.

During Thursday’s show, it was revealed that he had already fired both Monica Quartermaine and Bobbie Spencer. From the sounds of things, he’s got other changes in the works.

When TJ sees Cyrus, General Hospital spoilers note that he’ll be bold in suggesting that he might spit on the mobster’s hand. This type of aggressive stance is rather unusual for TJ, but he clearly will not give the new GH benefactor the chance to try to play off that he’s a good guy.

Nick Agro / ABC

TJ’s distaste for the mob boss might come as a result of the connection he has to Jordan, or it could be sparked by the changes he’s quickly making at General Hospital. Regardless of what’s driving this intense retort, Cyrus seems likely to brush it off and perhaps even chuckle a bit.

As General Hospital fans know, Cyrus was behind TJ’s kidnapping several months ago. Jordan was well aware of this connection, as she had to help the mob boss get out of Pentonville in order to save her son. However, she’d kept the truth hidden from TJ, so he has no idea just how brutal a man he’s dealing with here.

Could this exchange put TJ in a dangerous place once again, perhaps becoming a target of Cyrus’ once more? This probably won’t agitate the mobster all that much, given that he has much bigger fish to fry right now.

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise a confrontation between Jordan and Cyrus. Epiphany will express her concerns about the changes being made at GH and all signs point to more shockers ahead.

Not only is Cyrus shaking things up at General Hospital, but he’s also determined to destroy Sonny. He orchestrated Jason’s motorcycle accident and he’s been playing games with Portia and Trina as well. He’s been bold and aggressive, and perhaps a bit over-confident, and everybody will be anxious to see who manages to take him out in the months ahead.