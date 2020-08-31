Kanye West Slams Idea That He Is Being Paid By Republicans To Help Get Donald Trump Elected

Kanye West has been accused of running a spoiler campaign with the intention of drawing votes away from Joe Biden in order to help get Donald Trump re-elected in November 2020. But while speaking to Nick Cannon on a soon-to-be-released podcast interview, he slammed the idea, saying that he makes more money than Trump so there’s no way he could be bought.

As Page Six reported, West and Cannon sat down earlier this month at West’s ranch in Cody, Wyoming to talk about a variety of issues. Inevitably, the topic turned to the rapper’s presidential campaign.

“People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all — you and Republicans — are in cahoots,” West said.

“They’re saying that they are paying you to do what you’re doing, to be a distraction,” the host said.

West has been accused of running a campaign to help Trump, a rumor exacerbated by the fact that the Yeezy mogul has no real pathway to get enough electoral college votes to be declared the winner in the upcoming race. On top of that, he recently met with Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, prompting scrutiny about the meeting.

“Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I’ve got more money than Trump,” West said in response to the rumors.

West has been a fierce supporter of Trump in the past, though he began to distance himself once he decided to run himself for the Oval Office.

West met with Kushner in early August in Colorado while both were there with their spouses. Kim Kardashian reportedly didn’t take part in the meeting.

“I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time [sic] about my meeting with Jared,” West said when asked about the meet-up.

Kushner also pushed back that they had discussed West’s run for the Oval Office.

“We didn’t discuss his campaign and what he’s up to. I read things in the press, but I have not discussed that directly with him,” he said.

Cannon asked West about the idea that his campaign, if not a spoiler, might be a distraction to those who are working to ensure that Trump doesn’t see another term.

His response wasn’t aired, but will presumably appear once the full interview is released. Instead, the clip jumped to another statement about his presidency.

“I’m not running for president, I’m walking,” West said.

For his part, Trump has denied that he is involved at all with West’s 2020 efforts, as The Inquisitr previously reported, but expressed support for the rapper who he said has always been nice to him.