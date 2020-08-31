‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers & Rumors: Most Season 29 Cast Details Emerge Ahead Of Official Unveiling

It is almost time for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, and spoilers regarding which celebrities will be competing have been rapidly emerging. ABC already revealed the slate of professionals who would be hitting the dance floor this fall, and a few cast member names have made the rounds. Now, it seems that nearly the entire DWTS cast has been pieced together just a few days ahead of the network’s official announcement.

Entertainment journalist Kristyn Burtt says she’s got much of the scoop pulled together regarding this fall’s run of Dancing with the Stars. On Sunday, she broke down the latest details on her site Dance Dish with KB. By the looks of things, there are some intriguing combinations of competitors on the way.

Burtt did bring a couple of buzzworthy surprises to her Dancing with the Stars list. First, rapper Nelly is supposed doing DWTS, with Danielle Karagach as a partner. In addition, Cheer personality Monica Aldama is said to be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. Viewers apparently will also see stylist and television personality Jeannie Mai perform with Brandon Armstrong.

Tiger King personality Carole Baskin has been a rumored Dancing with the Stars participant as well and supposedly she is hitting the dance floor with Pasha Pashkov. Dancing with the Stars spoilers also suggests that football veteran Vernon Davis will compete with Peta Murgatroyd.

The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean have already been confirmed, and the buzz is that they’re partnered with Artem Chigvintsev and Cheryl Burke.

Bunk’d and Jessie actress Skai Jackson was spotted with reigning Dancing with the Stars champion Alan Bersten, and over the weekend, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was seen with Gleb Savchenko.

Just days ago, news emerged indicating that both Jesse Metcalfe and Anne Heche were said to be on DWTS this time around. According to Burtt, they are competing with Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe.

A whopping 15 pros have been announced for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, and they are supposedly all getting celebrity partners. That is a larger group than is the norm, so everybody will be interested to see how that plays out.

At this point, it seems that the pairings involving Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, and Britt Stewart remain under wraps. The full celebrity cast is slated to be announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America and everybody will be anxious to see if all of these spoilers pan out to be accurate.

Who are the celebrities who have not been nailed down yet? Which duo has the edge on winning this time around? Dancing with the Stars fans are buzzing over all of this and can’t wait to learn more.