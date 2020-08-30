WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman Joining ‘SmackDown’ Could Cause Tension With Superstar, According To Dave Meltzer

Paul Heyman moved to Friday Night SmackDown on the latest episode of the blue brand’s eponymous show. However, this could result in friction between him and AJ Styles, according to the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the journalist speculated that Heyman’s arrival on the blue brand could lead to Styles being moved to another show, as he and Heyman have had issues recently.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Styles accused Heyman of throwing superstars under the bus while he was the executive director of the red brand. He also called Heyman a liar and reportedly blamed him for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson being released from their contracts earlier this year.

Styles reportedly wanted to move to Friday Night SmackDown so they could be away from each other. If the situation hasn’t changed, he might be looking to switch shows again.

Meltzer also stated that splitting them apart also seems necessary from a creative standpoint. This is due to Heyman’s client, Roman Reigns, being in a similar position to Styles on the card.

“What’s interesting is with AJ and all that is does Reigns go to Raw in the draft or does AJ go to Raw or does neither of them go to Raw in the draft. But with Reigns as a heel, AJ is not the top heel there anymore so AJ can go over but McIntyre is gonna need new opponents unless Orton wins. But then Orton is gonna need new opponents because it’s not like there’s a whole plethora of babyfaces on that side either. There’s a lot of shake-ups that are needed, I guess come in October.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Heyman was brought back to help “The Big Dog” become the biggest heel in the promotion. However, if the former Universal Champion and Styles remain on the same roster, “The Phenomenal One” risks being overshadowed as the premier bad guy in the main event scene.

Heyman and Styles might not have to wait too long to be separated again. As recalled by Wrestling-Edge, Triple confirmed that the next Draft will hopefully take place later this year. As of this writing, officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in order to decide the best way to proceed with the event.

With Heyman only working as an on-air personality now, however, he can’t influence Styles’ creative direction. Maybe they’ll be able to co-exist if that’s the case.