Simone Biles Flaunts Her Toned Legs Wearing Short Shorts In New Instagram Snap, ‘Smile & Enjoy The Weekend’

Simone Biles looks flawless as always.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is certainly no stranger to sharing her life on social media. On Saturday, she shared a couple of Instagram snaps that flaunted her toned thighs and showed off her fun side.

She stood in front of a grey marbled wall while posing in a cute outfit for an end-of-summer vibe. The two-photo slide featured Simone wearing a pair of short ripped jean shorts with frayed edges and strings that hung down over her thighs.. The bottoms revealed much of her slender thighs, but the rest of her legs were not shown. She paired the shorts with a unique long-sleeve top that featured a line of ruffles on each side of her slender waistline that ran from under her arms down to the wide waistband. Although it was hard to detect, it appeared that there were ruffles running down the arms as well.

Simone sported an Australian-inspired hat with a wide-brim that sat on her head perfectly. Her long locks was styled in tight waves that hung down almost to her waist. She had her nails painted a bright blue, which is a fun summer color.

In the first snap, Simone stood with one arm down by her side and the other one stretched upward. Her pearly whites were showing and she had her tongue stuck out slightly in a teasing way.

Instead of her arm in a stretch, the 23-year-old athlete had it bent towards her with her hand resting on top of the hat in the second and final photo. This time she kept her tongue in and smiled brightly as she posed. The pic was taken from a lower level as she looked slightly downward. Simone made sure to let her 3.9 million followers to enjoy their weekend and to smile as well.

Her fans loved Simone’s chic style and couldn’t get over how cute she looked. They quickly took to the comments to let her know how much they loved the photos.

“That shirt and hat!!!!!!!!!”a fan said excitedly, along with a couple of heart emojis.

“So cute! So talented! So smart! Wishing you the very best!” a second fan said.

“Beautiful! Love your smile,” another person remarked.

“Literally the cutest!!!!!!” added a fourth follower.

In her Instagram stories, Simone sat in an egg-shaped wicker chair with this same outfit on. Earlier this month, she sat in what appears to be the same chair wearing something completely different while enjoying some watermelon.