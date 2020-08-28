Artem Chigvintsev Wants To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ To Set Example For His Newborn Son, Report Says

Artem Chigvintsev may not be feeling great about leaving Nikki Bella and their newborn son to start a new season of Dancing With The Stars, but a source close to the professional dancer said the new baby is giving him a newfound motivation to win.

Hollywood Life reported that the dancing pro is about to begin filming on the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars, but has expressed some mixed feelings about leaving his family. Though he is just a few weeks removed from welcoming a baby boy with fiancee Bella on July 31, a source told the outlet that Chigvintsev is ready to get back to work so he can provide for his family.

The insider added that Chigvintsev hopes his role will allow him to set a good example for his son, and ultimately provide for his future.

“Being on the show and hopefully winning could make sure that Matteo will be all set for any college he wants to go to and help him lead to a wonderful childhood,” said the unnamed insider. “He wants his son to know what it takes to be a hard worker and do what you love. Doing Dancing for them is not that big of deal. No feelings are being hurt. Artem and Nikki know he is doing the show for all the right reasons.”

The source went on to say that Chigvintsev is confident that the baby boy will be well cared-for while he is away, and that family is there to help Bella so he can put his focus on the upcoming competition.

Despite the worries, Chigvintsev is thrilled with his current life, the person added.

“But regardless of what happens he already feels like he’s won the jackpot in life and another season on Dancing is a further blessing on top,” the insider said.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Chigvintsev has been building up anticipation for the upcoming competition and revealed in an Instagram video this week that he was just days away from learning who he would be working with this year.

In the video, the pro said he was a bit nervous about competing this year, and asked followers who they would like to see as his partner, prompting a number of suggestions ranging from actress Dove Cameron to singer Ciara.

Chigvintsev returns to Dancing With The Stars after a one-year hiatus. As Hollywood Life noted, it came as a surprise to fans when he was not asked back for Season 28, but ABC revealed earlier this month that he would be back for the latest iteration of the popular show.