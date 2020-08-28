WWE News: Jeff Hardy Reveals Why He Agreed To Controversial Storyline With Sheamus

Jeff Hardy was interviewed by Daily Star recently, and he opened up about his controversial feud with Sheamus on Friday Night SmackDown. The angle, which came to an end last month, saw WWE mention some of Hardy’s personal alcohol and addiction-related issues on television. However, the superstar had no problem with the real-life elements being incorporated into the storyline.

According to Hardy, he supported where the angle was going and he was excited about the conclusion. That’s why he put up with the troubles of his private life being brought to the screen.

“The stuff with Sheamus that’s happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good. All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it’s good to face challenges like that because there’s so much negativity in the world.”

As Hardy stated, the pair fought each other in a bar on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The showdown received some praise for its entertainment factor, and the company gave Hardy the victory. Some of the segments leading up to the final confrontation divided fans and officials, however.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, WWE reportedly upset FOX executives with a segment that involved Hardy taking a urine test. Hardy ended up throwing the sample in Sheamus’ face, and the footage was subsequently removed from episode repeats on the network.

Other footage saw Hardy framed for a hit-and-run, and Sheamus regularly called him a “junkie.” Hardy’s history of DUIs is well known, as they prolonged his return to WWE television in 2019.

Most critics of the storyline deemed it insensitive due to Hardy’s real-life struggles. The general opinion among those who disapproved of the scenario thought it to be tasteless, and a prime example of the promotion pushing the envelope too much.

In the interview with Daily Star, the star stated that he didn’t pay any attention to the critics. According to the former World Champion, he isn’t a “social media guy,” so he wasn’t aware of how vocally against the angle some fans and pundits were.

However, “The Charismatic Enigman” did admit that some of the moments were “heavy” as they resurrected some of his old demons. The superstar then went on to note that he’s used to feuds that revolve around his personal issues, as the promotion brought up him failing drug tests during his rivalry with CM Punk.