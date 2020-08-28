Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Fans Demand The Couple ‘Get Organized’ And Launch Their Long-Awaited Foundation

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urging the two to “get organized” and officially launch Archewell, the foundation they had hoped to start earlier this year.

As reported by The Express, the comments come months after the Sussexes departed the royal family in late March in order to pursue financial independence and focus on their own charity and projects. Since then, they have had no official social media account or press office, but rather relied on individual charities and organizations to publicize their events.

However, this had made things confusing to many followers, and fans have started to openly plead in the Royally Obsessed podcast that the duke and duchess begin to streamline their press.

“My royal low of this week is basically just a question: Can we please have an Archewell Instagram account already?” begged host Roberta Fiorito.

“There is so much Sussex news. I just want it all in one place, please. I want Meghan’s signature caption-writing and galleries. Maybe they could plan for a September launch,” she added.

Fiorito’s co-host, Rachel Bowie, echoed similar statements.

“I know right, get it organized,” she said.

Though the redheaded prince and the 39-year-old thespian had hoped to launch their charitable organization earlier this summer, the move hit three major roadblocks.

The first and second consisted of the dual issues of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept both the United States and the world at large. The duke and duchess announced they would be placing their previous plans on hold in order to tackle the two more pressing issues.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

However, another major obstacle has been the legal trouble that has plagued Archewell. A judge previously rejected the trademark application after Harry and Meghan “did not sign the paperwork and failed to pay the required fee” (per The Independent). A judge also claimed that the description of Archewell was too “vague.”

The couple have since re-entered a revised application for their foundation, and have stated that they will announce more regarding their plans for Archewell “when the time is right.”

Despite not having a centralized press outlet, the Sussexes have nevertheless managed to grab headlines, particularly after the former Suits actress issued several statements on the importance of voting and the dangers of voter suppression.

However, not all media attention has been positive, with Markle recently earning criticism for what many are calling a hypocritical new slogan, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.