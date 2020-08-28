WWE Rumors: Planned ‘WrestleMania 37’ Main Between Two Legendary Superstars Is Reportedly No Longer Certain

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Randy Orton and Edge’s reported I Quit match might not headline WrestleMania 37.

Vince McMahon reportedly booked the match between the superstars as soon as Edge got injured in their showdown at this year’s Backlash pay-per-view. The chairman supposedly felt that WrestleMania 37 was the ideal place to determine the winner of their feud.

There were also reports of the WWE Championship being up for grabs. However, Orton’s loss to current champion Drew McIntyre at last weekend’s SummerSlam indicated that those plans may have changed.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, it is believed that the title was kept on McIntyre as officials don’t think Edge and Orton’s rivalry needs a championship to be a major draw. The veterans are both regarded as legends nowadays, with multiple title reigns between them.

Of course, it’s still possible that Orton will enter WrestleMania season as the titleholder. He is currently embroiled in an angle with Monday Night Raw newcomer Keith Lee for a shot at McIntyre’s prize. The company might just be delaying his eventual victory.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter article speculated that Lee might topple the champion in the foreseeable future. Orton could then go on to defeat the newcomer for the gold at a later date. According to Dave Meltzer, the lack of credible babyfaces for Orton to work with at the moment means that him winning the top prize is a bad idea for now.

Edge’s return timetable will likely factor into the decision as well. The Hall of Famer tore his bicep at Backlash, and the injury will likely keep him out of action until the end of the year at the earliest.

The company won’t be in any rush to bring the veteran back either. He returned to in-ring competition a few months ago following a nine-year hiatus due to a career-threatening neck injury. Officials will want to ensure that he’s 100 percent health before making any concrete plans for the main event at the “Show of Shows.”

The event is still months away, and it’s highly likely that plans will change numerous times before anything is set in stone. As noted by WrestlingNews.co, he made numerous changes to the last card in the lead up to the big event.

Orton will take on Lee at this weekend’s Payback pay-per-view. Whoever wins that match could end up walking into next year’s “Showcase of the Immortals” with gold around their waist, however.