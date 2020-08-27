Taylor Swift Has Reportedly Discussed Children With Joe Alwyn, Is ‘Excited’ About That Chapter Of Life

Taylor Swift and actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn have discussed having children together, Us Weekly reported, with the singer said to be “very excited” about that stage in her relationship.

“Taylor and Joe have discussed children,” a source told the publication. “She’s very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right and comes.”

At the moment, the Folklore singer is focused on her career and her album, as well as making a difference with her political views, the source added. They told the news site that “Taylor feels less pressure than she once did because she is very confident at this point in her life.”

According to the insider, Taylor has been getting all the support she needs from her English boyfriend. “Her family and Joe have continued to be a huge support system for her,” they said, according to the magazine. “She’s very excited about her future.”

Growing a family is not the only milestone the loved up duo have discussed, however. The publication revealed back in March that an insider had said the couple were also looking forward to getting married — although no date had been set.

“[They] have talked about marriage,” the source told the magazine. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

As the publication noted, Taylor opened up about her decision to keep her relationship with Joe out of the public eye in her Miss Americana documentary.

In the Netflix smash hit, the artist explained that she was falling in love with a person who had a “wonderfully normal, balanced” life. She revealed that the duo made a mutual decision that they wanted their relationship to be private.

“I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy,” she said.

The fact Taylor was said to be focused on making her political voice heard will not come as a surprise to fans who have followed her recent journey. As The Inquisitr noted, the pop star had long remained silent around political matters, which prompted speculation that she could have been a Trump supporter. However, Taylor finally broke her silence during the 2018 midterm elections when she publicly threw her support behind Democratic candidates in Tennessee — her home state. Since she made this statement, the songwriter has continued to speak out.

Indeed, earlier in August, the singer used Twitter to publicly accuse the president of attempting to “blatantly cheat” in the upcoming November election, by trying to dismantle the postal service, the news site noted.