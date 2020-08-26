‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reacts To Erika Jayne Achieving Her Dream On Broadway, Talks Forgiveness

Teddi Mellencamp and the 'RHOBH' cast will be seen joining Erika Jayne in NYC on the Season 10 finale.

Teddi Mellencamp took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 26, to share some thoughts with her fans and followers ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ finale.

Before she and her co-stars are seen traveling to New York City to attend one of Erika Jayne’s performances in Chicago on Broadway, Teddi shared a message with her online audience about Erika achieving her dream before posting another comment about her business-minded cast mates and a third about her pregnancy.

“You guys may see a lot of drama but we have a lot of love for one another and respect. Watching friends dreams come true is incredible,” Teddi wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and her co-stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Lisa Rinna, in the Big Apple with Erika, who was holding a bouquet of roses.

With her second post, which included an photo taken several weeks prior, Teddi said that she’s grateful for the good times and the bad times that she and the ladies have been through while also applauding all of them for being “strong-willed hustlers.”

In the photo Teddi shared with her second post, she was standing beside Dorit and Lisa as Sutton and Kyle Richards were seen as well.

Although Teddi and the other women endure a number of rocky patches with one another on each season of RHOBH, she reminded her followers that when it comes to their dynamic, they always grow and learn from the experiences they have with one another.

Along with a third image, which was taken in Rome and also included Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi said that despite the feuds of Season 10, she and her cast mates all have the ability to forgive and forget.

“I have witnessed this. [And] I can’t imagine going through this pregnancy filming a TV show without all of these women,” she concluded.

Teddi announced she was expecting her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave during an episode months ago and welcomed daughter Dove in February of this year.

Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke attend Erika Jayne’s ShoeDazzle Launch Event. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teddi appeared on Access Hollywood earlier this year, where she admitted that Erika showed a different side to herself while in production last year and noted that she could “feel her emotions” during filming.

“I saw [that Erika cried a couple of times],” Teddi said, according to a video clip shared on YouTube. “I’ve totally seen a shift with Erika.”