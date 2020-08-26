‘Siesta Key’s’ Madisson Hausburg & Ish Soto Celebrate Surprise Engagement With Sweet Photos

The MTV reality star flashed her diamond ring in a photo from her engagement day.

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg and her longtime boyfriend Ish Soto celebrated their engagement on Instagram. The lovebirds posted new pics to social media after first revealing that they recently got engaged. The couple made the announcement during the virtual reunion for the MTV reality show.

In a new Instagram post, Madisson shared a picture from her engagement day. The MTV reality star wore a red dress and had her hair pulled into a bun as she flashed a diamond sparkler while her fiancée kissed her on the cheek. Ish sported a beard – a look he debuted during the Siesta Key reunion when streaming in from Canada as Madisson appeared from the couple’s new home in Los Angeles.

In the caption to the photo, the emotional bride-to-be admitted that she always imagined that she would be in full glam mode on her engagement day. She noted that her favorite part of the pic is how “raw and real” it is and the fact that her fiance loves her with “quarantine roots” and “bitten” fingernails.

The aspiring actress added that she is “so lucky” to be able to spend the rest of her life with a man who empowers her and makes her a better person. In reference to the couple’s more than 20-year age difference, Madisson admitted that their love story is not typical, but that it’s their own “fairytale.” She also thanked MTV production for bringing her and her man together. Fans know that Ish was previously a producer on Siesta Key.

In the comments section to the post, several of Madisson’s co-stars reacted to the sweet photo from her big day.

“I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU TOMORROW AND SQUEEZE YOU!!!! So so happy for you both,” wrote Kelsey Owens.

“So happy for y’all!!!! Congratulations babe!!!” added Alyssa Salerno.

Ish also responded to his fiancée’s pic.

‘[Madisson Hausburg] I am lucky to have you in my life! Love you!!!” the TV producer wrote.

In a separate Instagram post seen here, Ish also shared a snap of the two on the two sitting on a beach blanket at dusk.

“Finally the secret is out,” Ish wrote. “I am beyond happy to be engaged to the most amazing and best person I’ve ever met. You make me a better man and you have changed my life in the best possible ways. I love you [Madisson Hausburg].”

Fans of the reality show know that Madisson has long wanted to get married and start a family. Some fans were worried that she was sacrificing her dreams when she moved from Florida to California to be closer to her Ish’s work base, but it looks like she is well on her way to her happily ever after..